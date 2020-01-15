Ruth Devereaux has seen the benefits of Tai Chi in her patients, and she is trying to teach more people how to improve their health with it.
Devereaux is an occupational therapist serving southwest Iowa. She is also a certified Tai Chi for Rehabilitation instructor, and yesterday morning she was spotted at the Council Bluffs Public Library teaching a class.
She said she’s been practicing Tai Chi for 20 years and was certified through the Tai Chi for Health Institute. Yesterday was the second installation of a free, eight-part class at the library. Devereaux said Tai Chi for Rehabilitation is designed for a wide range of diagnoses, and can be practiced in seated and standing positions.
She said Tai Chi for Rehabilitation has a number of benefits for her patients and clients. Balance is a key part of it, as well as pain relief and an improved sense of well-being. She said it’s a very meditative practice. She said incorporating tai chi movements into her patients’ plan of care has produced good results.
“Personally, out in the field, I’ve seen the benefits with some of the patients I practice tai chi movements with,” she said. “I’ve seen a big increase in balance, and it’s really cool to see it happen in person.”
Devereaux said her class is meant for beginners, but people of any skill level are welcome to join at the library. She said her goal is to get her students in the habit of practicing their movements every day.
Personally, she said she wants to expand and offer different courses in the future. She cited Tai Chi for Arthritis, a class endorsed by the Arthritis Foundation. Devereaux’s classes are free to the public and run from 10 to 11 a.m every Tuesday in January and February at the library.
The full schedule for the class and other programming can be found at councilbluffslibrary.org. See page 6A for photos from Tuesday’s class.
