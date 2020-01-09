Ryan Hughes has more to prove before his career as a Falcon comes to an end.
Hughes, 18, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. He’s been attending St. Albert Catholic Schools since kindergarten. He said St. Albert is a tight-knit community. With just a few months before graduation, Hughes said he’s going to be sad to leave it behind, but he’s also excited to see what the future holds.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” he said. “But I’m definitely ready to experience something new, for the next four years of college and beyond.”
Hughes plans on attending Iowa State University for college. With business in his blood — Hughes’ family owns Kelly’s Carpet — he said he will double major in finance and marketing. He said he grew up around the family business, and he considers himself to be a good salesman and wants to follow in the footsteps of generations before him.
Before he commits to his future, though, Hughes is committed to finishing his high school athletic career giving it all he’s got. He played football his freshman and sophomore years, but switched to cross country for fall sports as an upperclassman. He’s played basketball and ran track all four years, and he’s currently in the middle of his final hoops season.
The team had a slow start, but Hughes said they went into winter break with fire in their bellies, ready to turn things around. And they seem to have done so, winning their last three, including a road win against Kuemper Catholic last Friday and a 70-28 throttling of Red Oak on Tuesday.
The Falcons play Harlan Friday and will appear in the annual Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, where they will host Ankeny Christian. The Falcons beat them last year to earn a trip to the state basketball tourney, so Hughes said Saturday’s game will be a good chance for the team to see where they are in terms of Class 1-A play.
Once spring arrives, Hughes will be back at it for track. He is a middle distance runner, competing in 400- and 800-meter events, as well as the mile. He won a state championship his sophomore year, and the Falcons finished second last year. Hughes said the seniors and the rest of the team are aiming for the top spot once again.
“We’re not as deep this year,” he said. “But our core group of guys, we’re pretty strong and can get the job done. We definitely have some high expectations.”
