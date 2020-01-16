Samuel Hargens is ready to have a monster of a birthday this weekend. Samuel, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and a first-grader at St. Albert Elementary School.
He is in teacher Lisa Ball’s classroom, and he said he loves spending the school day with her and his classmates. The class recently decorated paper plates to look like penguins, which proudly adorn the elementary hallway. He is an avid reader, and he is currently in the middle of the “Elephant and Piggie” book series by author Mo Willems, including “I’m a Frog.”
Samuel won’t be 6 much longer, as his birthday is this Sunday. He is looking forward to having a party this weekend, which is going to feature a “Godzilla” theme. The youngster said he became a fanatic of the King of the Monsters after randomly seeing a film in the series on Netflix. Since then, he’s watched several “Godzilla” films, spanning the kaiju classics from Japan up through today’s recent blockbuster installments. He said he loves the titular character’s fiery breath and fierce roar.
His whole family and some friends will celebrate his birthday by watching some movies, eating popcorn and reveling among monstrous decorations.
Samuel loves the snow, and he is hoping for a “Godzilla”-sized amount of precipitation for the weekend. He said he wants to make a snow monster resembling the big green lizard. He also said some sledding would be fun, as well. He said he likes to go sledding at Big Lake Park with his grandpa when the weather’s right.
