Sophie Davis is fond of Franklin Elementary School.
Sophie, 6, was born in and is being raised in Council Bluffs. She is currently a first-grader at Franklin, where she’s been attending since kindergarten last year. She’s still new to the school, but almost year and a half in, Sophie said she is enjoying her time at Franklin. She is in teacher Kristine Rush’s classroom, and Sophie said she’s really nice to her and her classmates, and they all have fun while learning together.
Sophie loves reading, and she said she’s just getting into chapter books. She said she loves opening her imagination to become a part of the different worlds she reads about. Like most kids her age, Sophie is a big fan of recess, and she was just getting ready to spend some time outside for with her friends after being interviewed Friday afternoon.
Sophie has a brother, Logan, who is a seventh-grader at Wilson Middle School. Her younger sister, Everly, is 3 and she said she hopes she attends Franklin when she is old enough. She said she would love seeing her face at school every day and help show her the ropes as a big sister.
Sophie planned to have an enjoyable weekend with her family. She said she was looking forward to playing with her new toys she got for Christmas. She is hoping for some snow this winter so she can play around outside with her siblings.
