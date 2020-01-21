If your farm could use a little rodent control this winter, Midlands Humane Society would like you to consider adopting a feral outdoor cat.
The shelter has healthy, feral cats in boarding and the staff is hoping area farmers can take them off their hands. Midlands officials said these cats “make ideal residents for farms, horse stables and barns, or other suitable locations with outdoor shelter options.”
Potential adopters wouldn’t just be giving a cat a home, they’d be giving them a purpose as well. All of the feral cats at the shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and tested for feline leukemia virus. Adopters will be responsible for providing food, fresh water and shelter during these cold winter months, which all should cost less than hiring an exterminator.
In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce more open shelter hours that started on Jan. 19. Midlands has usually been closed on Sundays, but that just changed, and the shelter will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The addition of a weekend day open will provide more opportunities for the public to come and hopefully provide forever homes for the animals in residence. More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
