It’s a new year featuring new hours at Midlands Humane Society, but Tippy the Cat only cares about finding a new home.
Tippy is a 6-year-old female domestic shorthair currently available for adoption at Midlands. She’s been at the shelter since Nov. 11, 2019, when she was brought in as an owner surrender. The cat is very curious and even more friendly.
With just a few minutes outside her kennel yesterday, Tippy went back and forth from exploring and nuzzling up with any human she could find. Potential adopters should note that she is front declawed. In other shelter news, Midlands is happy to announce more open shelter hours beginning Jan. 19.
Midlands has usually been closed on Sundays, but that will change in less than two weeks when the shelter will begin operating from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The addition of a weekend day open will provide more opportunities for the public to come and hopefully provide forever homes for the animals in residence. More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
