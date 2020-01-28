Jan. 28 Rotary Face of the Day: Dan Reese

Dan Reese is a member of the Centennial Rotary Club of Council Bluffs. One project he very passionate about is to increase community awareness of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning.
Since July 1, 2018, Iowa state law has required working carbon monoxide alarms be installed in all residences that have fuel burning devices or attached garages. Each year there are about 300 hospital emergency department visits in Iowa due to CO poisoning and nearly 30 deaths.
According to the Council Bluffs Fire Department sources, local emergency departments see about 30 CO cases each year.
The Red Cross, Southwest Iowa Realtors, Council Bluffs Fire Department and both Council Bluffs Rotary Clubs have partnered to help make our community safer through compliance with Iowa’s CO Alarm law.
All these organizations will participate in a Red Cross Sound the Alarm disaster preparedness event scheduled to be conducted May 2. The Southwest Iowa Realtors donated $3,000 to buy CO Alarms the CBFD will incorporate into their existing Smoke Detector Program. Rotary Clubs will participate and help recruit additional volunteers for the event.
The Souper Bowl Food Drive takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the following participating grocery stores: Hy-Vee Madison Ave., Hy-Vee Broadway, Fareway on McKenzie Avenue and Walmart on Manawa Center Drive.
When you’re stocking up for the big game, please remember to help local food pantries by donating money or non-perishable grocery items to Rotary volunteers who will be accepting donations at the front of the stores.
