Midlands Humane Society is crawling with kitties, and cats like Adam are on sale to help find them their forever homes faster.
Adam is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair available for adoption at the shelter. He’s been at Midlands since May 21, when he was brought in as a stray. He has interesting markings and a loving, curious personality. He was quick to accept pets at the shelter yesterday, and he took advantage of his time out of the kennel to sniff around and explore.
Cats aged 1 year or older are $25, and younger cats’ adoption fees are half-off during the sale. The promotion includes the shelter cats at PetSmart in Council Bluffs. Midlands representatives will also be bringing some animals across the river to the Ralston Arena for Pets in Omaha’s annual Pick-a-Pooch adoption event on July 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The free event will feature cats and dogs up for adoption from area shelters and rescue groups, as well as vendors and retailers selling an array of pet supplies and products. Midlands’ cats at the event will be available for the shelter’s discounted adoption fees.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.