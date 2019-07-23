Amber Williams has been a nurse in the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Birthing Center for nine years.
She and her husband, Alex, have been married for 11 years and have three children, Ava, 9, James, 8, and Reid, 4. They also have two Goldendoodle’s, Benny and Rio.
In her free time, Williams enjoys spending time at her in-laws lake, and spending time outdoors with her kids.
“We love to ride around on the golf cart, go fishing, boating, jet-skiing and swimming,” she said.
In 2016, Williams was a Spirit of Courage recipient.
“It was such a humbling experience and great opportunity to meet some amazing people. I have formed friendships that will last a lifetime, and I will forever be grateful for this benefit and what it stands for,” said Williams, who received assistance through the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund. “When I was first diagnosed with cancer, one of my biggest stressors was how I was going to afford all of the surgeries and treatments, while having to be off of work and raise three small kids.
“Helping others financially by raising money for the Spirit of Courage fund allows patients, like myself, to focus more on the important things like healing.”
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2 to 4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
