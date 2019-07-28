Amy Lugsch is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) systems/verification clerk and outreach/FaDSS specialist for Harrison County under West Central Community Action. She connects families and individuals to all of the resources that WCCA has to offer.
LIHEAP is a program offering Energy Assistance to families under 175% of poverty. They provide education and budget counseling so families are able to maintain utilities through difficult times. Applications for Weatherization are also taken for families under 200% of poverty.
The Harrison County Outreach office is located in Logan and offers a food pantry, as well as Disaster Case Management Services for Flood victims in Harrison County. Amy also coordinates the Christmas Adoption program for the county.
“I was raised to believe we should always help others when we can. I believe since I have been where they are, I can honestly empathize with people who are struggling to make ends meet,” Lugsch said. If I can work hard and improve my lot in life, I hope I can be an example to others while offering an ear and a few kind words, and try to remove a small weight from their shoulders, it may be enough to lift them out of the gloom they find themselves in.”
If you or someone you know are interested in our services contact Lugsch at 712-644-3388. Check out our website at http://www.westcentralca.org/index.php/outreach-centers/harrison-county-outreach-center or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/westcentralca/.
Are you wondering how you can be involved? WCCA invites you to join us in helping change lives in your community. Please drop off donations to your local WCCA office or send donations to 1408 IA-44 Harlan, IA 51537. Looking for more opportunities to be involved or a list of donation items? Contact your local WCCA office and ask how!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.