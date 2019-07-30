Cathy Jager, family development specialist (FaDSS) under West Central Community Action, works with families receiving the Family Investment Program grant to achieve their goals and work towards self-sufficiency. Jager works with families particularly in Pottawattamie County.
FaDSS is an in-home visiting program designed to work on the families’ strengths, set and move forward on goals to stabilize and improve family functioning. It also provides referrals, advocacy and collaborate with other professionals working with the household.
The Department of Human Rights subcontracts with 17 agencies statewide to provide FaDSS services. Referral to FaDSS can be made through the Department of Human Services, Promise Jobs Program, other third-party sources and self-referrals. Participation in FaDSS is voluntary.
If you or someone you know is receiving the monthly Family Investment Program cash benefits grant, currently work with Promise Jobs, and are interested in our services, have them call 712-618-4489 or talk to their Promise Jobs worker for a referral.
If you or someone you know are interested in our WCCA services directly, contact Jager at 712-322-2621 for more information. Check out the website at westcentralca.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/westcentralca/.
West Central Community Action is a nonprofit organization that covers 10 counties in southwest Iowa. WCCA offers many programs that serve families and individuals. WCCA stands by their mission: empowering families and individuals to achieve their highest potential.
Are you wondering how you can be involved? WCCA invites you to join in helping change lives in the community. Drop off donations to a local WCCA office or send donations to 1408 IA-44 Harlan, IA 51537. Looking for more opportunities to be involved or a list of donation items? Contact your local WCCA office and ask how.
