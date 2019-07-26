Chris Ruhaak started Heartland Photos & Design 17 years ago, providing professional photography and creative services to area residents and businesses.
He recently started Hyperion Creative Agency, a small ad agency for start-ups and businesses that want to improve their brand awareness.
Over 10 years ago, Chris began providing photography services for Spirit of Courage.
“I photograph each of the recipients each year. I have been honored to meet these special people and hear their stories before I make their portraits. It’s also a joy to work with all the Jennie Edmundson staff,” said Chris.
“We are all given talents and it’s only right to share those with other people to help make their lives better and more fulfilled. My hope is that the turbulence in society can be changed by all giving a little more of their lives and caring about their neighbor. The Spirit of Courage is a great example of an organization doing that, and it’s been doing it for years!”
Chris and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 18 years. Together they have two sons, Alexander, 16, Jackson, 13 and two rat terriers, Mindy and Herky.
In his free time, Chris enjoys serving on the Pottawattamie County Conservation board, as well as participating as a beekeeper with his own brand, the Loess Hills Honey Company. He is also a founding member of the Loess Hills Beekeeping Association which provides honeybee related education to the public.
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is August 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, we will honor four amazing individuals for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
