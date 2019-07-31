Dena Matthews, outreach director for West Central Community Action, provides management and supervision of WCCA’s outreach offices serving 10 counties in southwest Iowa. Counties include Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby.
Matthews worked as the outreach coordinator and FaDSS Specialist for WCCA’s Shelby County Outreach Center for nine-plus years before advancing to outreach director, and she recently celebrated 10 years with Community Action.
The Outreach program provides client intake and assessment, client referrals, and coordination with other community resources to resolve local poverty issues and to assist low-income families in reaching their highest potential for financial self-sufficiency.
The interview and intake process is designed to perform needs assessments on all clients served and to provide coordination of services. Coordination is accomplished by providing information, referrals and program recruitment transactions necessary to meet each client’s assessed needs.
WCCA Outreach Centers provide a wide variety of programs, services, and referrals to reflect this accomplishment. Programs offered through the outreach centers include emergency food assistance, emergency clothing assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP), Weatherization referrals and a variety of special projects including Embrace Iowa, Back-To-School assistance and a Christmas Adoption Program.
Anyone is welcome to visit our outreach centers to learn more about WCCA’s programs and services. For additional information, please contact Matthews at 712-755-5602 or dmatthews@westcca.org. Check out our website at westcentralca.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/westcentralca/.
