Karen Hansen has been a longtime supporter of Spirit of Courage. As a 2016 Spirit of Courage honoree, Hansen has experienced firsthand the amazing support that the Spirit of Courage fund can provide.
“I try to support the foundation whenever I can. The amount of both financial and emotional support that Spirit of Courage provides is incredible,” Hansen said. “I love that the money raised through Spirit of Courage directly supports patients who need a little extra help.”
Hansen and her husband, Kevin, are both retired teachers. In their free time, they enjoy spending time with their two adult children Krista and Kehly. In fact, Karen is looking forward to moving to Arizona in the very near future to be close to both her daughters and son-in-law, Seth. She and Kevin will be enjoying a new warmer climate lifestyle in a local Phoenix active adult retirement community.
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is August 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, we will honor four amazing individuals for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.