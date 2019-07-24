Kathryn Halverson-Rigatuso has been a volunteer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation since 2012. Several days a week, you can find Kathy greeting and mingling with patients in the Cancer Center.
“I see patients (sometimes every week) as they travel on their journey with cancer,” said Halverson-Rigatuso. “I get to know them, and with my own experiences, I can empathize with their situation by providing a ‘listening ear’ or just being there to share experiences of the weeks/months and yes, sometimes years, of treatment.
“Volunteering is a great experience at Jennie. Giving back to your community is a worthwhile experience and it helps to make one feel productive after retirement.”
Halverson-Rigatuso is a retired faculty member of Metro Community College in Omaha. She spent 46 years teaching early childhood education and a total of 50 years in teaching. She retired on Aug. 31, 2018.
She has one son, Scott, who lives in Colorado with his wife, Mindy, and their two sons, Jaden and Jasper.
“I love having them visit! Since they live in Colorado and live in the mountains, I have no problem picking up my suitcase on the spur of the moment and heading to see them,” said Halverson-Rigatuso. “Our most recent adventure was Universal Studies in Orlando — even I got on some of those crazy rides!”
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.