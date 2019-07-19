Kristin Markel has been a nurse practitioner at Heartland Oncology & Hematology for two years. Markel is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs and is a graduate of St. Albert.
She and her husband have been married for 12 years and have two children, Leah, age 9, and Owen, age 7.
Markel has witnessed the direct impact Spirit of Courage funds have had on her patients.
“Spirit of Courage is important to me because the funds are an essential asset to providing care for our patients by providing assistance while they go through cancer care,” said Kristin. “Sometimes this means helping patients with paying outstanding bills, paying for transportation or helping us provide protein supplements to keep them nutritionally strong during treatment.”
“As a newer provider to the Council Bluffs community, my husband and I attended the Spirit of Courage gala last year, and I plan to continue attending,” she said. “There is always something fun to bid on, and it’s great knowing that the money raised goes back to Spirit of Courage.”
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2 to 4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.