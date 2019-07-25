Larry Jacobson has been a celebrity guest during Spirit of Courage weekend for 14 years.
“It’s important to me that 100% of the money raised at the weekend’s events is donated to a charitable fund to help cancer patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital who need assistance to pay for medications, treatments, living expenses, and even unexpected costs not covered by any type of insurance. The stories of courage shared at the Gala by the honorees are truly inspiring and are what keep me saying ‘Yes’ to coming back each year,” Jacobson said.
He enjoys attending the weekend events with his wife of 10 years, Kathy.
Jacobson is a retired NFL player who played with the New York Giants. He was on the Nebraska Cornhuskers National Champion team in both 1970 and 1971, 1971 Outland Trophy Recipient, 1971 Washington Touchdown Club’s Knute Rockne Trophy Recipient, 1971 Lombardi Award Finalist, 2012 Charlotte Touchdown Club’s Bronko Nagurski Legends Award Recipient, and a current National College Football Hall of Fame Nominee.
In his free time, he enjoys fishing and Muzzleloader hunting. He is also an avid reader of law enforcement and military fiction.
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
