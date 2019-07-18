Linda Skinner has been the vice president of Kinseth Hospitality since 1977. The company owns, builds and manages over 75 hotels, and many other properties including condos, apartments, catering outlets and restaurant concepts.
In the Council Bluffs and Omaha, area, Kinseth currently has six hotels, with remaining hotels spread across 10 states, predominately in the Midwest.
Skinner and her husband, Keith, have four children, who are all part of the Kinseth Hotel Company, and 12 grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoys traveling.
“I enjoy experiencing different types of cultures and beautiful architecture that exists around the world,” said Skinner. “I also love to watch our grandkids play various sports in Council Bluffs including soccer, basketball, baseball and volleyball.”
Kinseth Hospitality has been a longtime sponsor of Spirit of Courage.
“Kinseth has always supported Spirit of Courage by donating hotel rooms for celebrity guests. Spirit of Courage is a great event that helps many people during their treatment of cancer,” said Skinner. “Jennie seems to be the cornerstone in our community in leading the fight for more treatment options and advances in the treatment of cancer.”
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, we will honor four amazing individuals for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
