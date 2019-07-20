Lori Black has been with Heartland Oncology & Hematology for two years and a financial counselor since January.
“I have always enjoyed interacting with our patients and getting to know them,” Black said. “I find great pleasure in being able to help our patients financially who are unable to afford their treatments and help lessen that financial burden on them. It helps them focus on their health instead of worrying about bills associated with their treatments.”
She and her husband, Mike, have been married for 13 years. Together, they have five children, three grandchildren, and lots of pets.
“I love to spend time with my family. My grandchildren are so much fun!” Black said. She also enjoys reading, crafts, and riding four-wheelers and getting muddy. She has also been a wildlife rehabilitator.
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2 to 4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.