Lynn Porter has been the community affairs manager at Black Hills Energy for four years. Black Hills Energy has been a proud sponsor of Spirit of Courage for many years.
“It is so heartwarming and inspirational to hear the honoree’s stories of their battle with cancer,” Porter said. “I am proud to support the Spirit of Courage fundraising event so the Jennie Edmundson Foundation can continue to provide charitable support to vulnerable members of our community.”
“I believe we’ve all been touched by cancer in some way — family, friends or personally — and you see how it puts a strain on the ordinary functions of everyday life,” Porter said. “The Spirit of Courage event raises funds to assist patients with some of the everyday expenses like groceries and gas so they can focus on treatments and getting to appointments.”
“After meeting the great group of Jennie Ed staff, I volunteered to help to learn more about Spirit of Courage. It only took one event to get me hooked! I like to be that rover volunteer who helps out where needed so I can see a little bit of everything.”
Porter is a mother of two sons, has one daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and taking photos of her adventures.
“I also enjoy quilting, hiking and fly fishing,” said Lynn.
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2 to 4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.