Randy Doffin has been president and owner of Material Movers for eight years. Material Movers has been a longtime supporter of Wheels of Courage and Spirit of Courage.
Doffin and his wife, Kristen, have two sons, John (age three) and Liam (age one) as well as two dogs, Jackson and Maggie. In his free time, Randy enjoys spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and attending car shows.
“Cars are a passion of mine so sponsoring Wheels of Courage and supporting Spirit of Courage is a no brainer,” said Doffin. “I believe cancer effects everyone, whether it’s a personal experience or someone you know. I am glad I can be a part of finding a cure.”
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, we will honor four amazing individuals for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
