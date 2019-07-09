Sara Miller crossed the river last year to adopt Reilly the dog, leading to another Midlands Humane Society success story. Miller, who lives in Omaha, adopted Reilly, a now-3-year-old dog believed to be an Australian shepherd mix, in the winter of 2018. After shopping around a few shelters in the metro area, Miller said she was having trouble finding the right pup and the right staff to help her find what she wanted and needed. That’s when she decided to make the trek to Council Bluffs. “I was buying a house, and I have kids,” Miller said. “I told [the kids] we were going to get a dog. We looked around and ended up at Midlands Humane Society. I told them there were kids and cats in the house and the staff was really helpful. After seeing a few dogs, they said that they thought Reilly would be a good fit, and he really was the perfect fit for our family.” “He is a giant sweetheart,” she said. “Everybody loves him. He’s been a great match.” Midlands’ Fourth of July dog sale just ended, but there is a cat adoption sale going on through the end of the month, if not longer, due to the shelter’s large inventory of kitties. Cats aged 1 year or older are $25, and younger cats’ adoption fees are half-off during the sale. The promotion includes the shelter cats at PetSmart in Council Bluffs. Midlands representatives will also be bringing some animals across the river to the Ralston Arena for Pets in Omaha’s annual Pick-a-Pooch adoption event on July 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The free event will feature cats and dogs from area shelters and rescue groups, as well as vendors and retailers selling an array of pet supplies and products. More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.