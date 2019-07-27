Scott McMullen is the president of McMullen Ford, a business he started with his father, Harry, in 1980. Scott’s son, Dan, is a partner of McMullen Ford, having joined the business in 2002. Scott also has a daughter, Emily, who is a fourth-year resident in pathology at Ann Arbor.
McMulen kiddingly said he works “half days” — 12 hours. In his spare time, he works out 20 minutes every day and reads books on a variety of topics.
McMullen Ford is donating a car that will be raffled off at the Spirit of Courage golf tournament. McMullen’s father died of esophageal cancer, so the cause is deeply personal for him.
He and McMullen Ford have been involved in the community for the last four decades and look forward to serving the Council Bluffs community for at least that many more.
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, four amazing individuals will be honored for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
