Tim German is the president of Frontier Savings Bank in Council Bluffs. He has held the title for a year and a half but has worked in banking for the last 33 years.
He and his wife, Marcy, have been married for 29 years and have two sons who are both married with children. In his free time, Tim enjoys spending time with his family (especially his grandsons!), riding his Harley and boating at Lake of the Ozarks.
This year, Frontier Savings Bank will support Spirit of Courage as a Crystal Sponsor.
“Shortly after I arrived at Frontier Savings Bank, we were asked to consider being a sponsor for the Spirit of Courage Celebrity weekend. Being new, I didn’t know a lot about it but my team all said it was one of the largest, best organized, charity events of the year. They knew that 100% of the proceeds went right to work here in the area, helping people who are fighting the battle with cancer. We decided to do the sponsorship and have continued to do it again this year,” said Tim.
“I don’t think I will ever forget Jose’s comments at last year’s gala. Anything we can do to lessen the burden on those who are in the fight of their life is important to do and a worthy cause that I want to be a part of. Whether cancer touches you personally, a family member, or a friend in the community, we are all affected by cancer.”
Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend is Aug. 2-4. In addition to welcoming several local, sports and national celebrities, we will honor four amazing individuals for their inspiring cancer journey: Deb Bladt, Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele.
For more information and/or to reserve your tickets, call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org.
