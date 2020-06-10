Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING MAY DROP AND ADDITIONAL INCH AND A HALF OF RAIN. THIS RAIN IN ADDITION TO POCKETS OF HEAVY RAIN THAT FELL TUESDAY EVENING COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&