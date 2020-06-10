Warner Tripp is an active young man, and he has the muscles to prove it.
Tripp, 5, is a Council Bluffs native and lives with his parents, Josh and Sophie, and his little sister, Stassi. He is a member of the Kidz Kare Program at St. Albert Catholic Schools, and yesterday was his first day back for the summer.
He said his favorite activities are playing indoors and outside on the playground, as well as watching movies.
Tripp will be a kindergartener at St. Albert in the fall; and if schools are allowed to reopen by then, he said he’ll be excited to learn new things, make new friends and meet his new teachers.
Tripp’s summer break just started, but he’s been plenty busy. He said he visited a local beach recently with his mom, sister and cousin, and they had a great time splashing around in the water and digging up some sand. He got a little sunburn on his nose, but he is healing up nicely.
Tripp also loves playing at home, where he spends time with his family dog, Winnie. He said he’s a great fetching dog, and is always willing to chase down and return some balls. Tripp is also an avid bicyclist, scooter rider and soccer player.
Tripp has plenty of time for fun this summer, but he’s also ready to experience kindergarten as soon as possible.
