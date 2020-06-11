Bextyn Haug is a busy kid with a big imagination.
Haug, 6, is a Council Bluffs native and a student at St. Albert Elementary School. Before schools closed down to the COVID-19 pandemic, he enjoyed a partial year of kindergarten in teacher Holly DeRocher’s classroom. He said his favorite part of being in school was playing with his new and old friends and being read to and learning to read.
He said his favorite books are from the “Pete the Cat” series by author Eric Litwin. He said he hopes schools will be allowed to reopen next fall so he can experience his first grade year the way it’s meant to be.
Haug is a creative kid, and he loves expressing his artistic side through playing with LEGO sets. He has many sets, including those from the “Batman” franchise, as well as a big bucket full of random bricks to freestyle build with. He said he likes to build anything his imagination leads him to, and one of his recent projects was crafting an airplane.
During his summer break, Haug has been taking part in the Kidz Kare Program at St. Albert. He exclaimed that it’s “so, so fun,” and that he enjoys playing outside with his pals. He loves sports and he said he wants to compete for St. Albert as he grows up. Haug enjoys soccer, basketball and baseball, and he wants to play as much as possible over the summer.
At home, he said he likes playing “Minecraft” on his iPad and taking care of his sisters. Whether it’s in the classroom, at home or out and about, Haug loves playing and learning.
