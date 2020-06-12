Everybody loves Joe Romano.
Romano, who turns 17 at the end of July, is a Council Bluffs native and will be a senior at Abraham Lincoln High School in the fall. He said it was a bummer only getting to experience a partial year during his first year as an upperclassman, but he made a lot of great memories.
Romano is a familiar face at A.L. athletic events, often seen on the sideline helping his Lynx brothers out. He serves as the team manager for the A.L. football team, as well as the boys basketball and baseball teams. He helps keep things going smoothly on the sidelines — managing equipment, providing water, hyping his team up and helping them out with whatever else they need.
He said some of his favorite memories come from bus rides to and from various high schools for competition.
“Just being out there with the boys, it’s a great feeling,” he said. “It’s always crazy and exciting at the same time.”
And while the end of the school year didn’t go the way he planned, a semblance of normalcy will return next week as the Iowa high school softball and baseball regular seasons start up. Although the season will be shorter than normal, he said it’s going to be great feeling that summer sun and hearing the crack of the bat once more.
“I’m really excited for it to start back up,” he said.
Outside of school and the sporting life, Romano said he enjoys playing with his dogs, being with his family and hanging out with friends. He said the quarantine life has been tough on his socializing, but getting back to baseball will help alleviate that situation a bit.
Romano is ready to root, root, root for his home team.
