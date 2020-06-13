Phyllis Mauer has been a nurse for a long time, and she wants people to keep taking COVID-19 seriously.
Mauer is a Neola native, graduating from Tri-Center High School in 1964. After high school, Mauer attended the Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing, graduating in 1967. She then married her husband Gary, who is also from Neola, and moved to Maryville, Mo., to work at St. Francis Hospital as he finished school at Northwest Missouri State College.
Upon returning home, Mauer worked as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for three years starting in 1971 while her husband served in the U.S. Army. She then moved across the street to work at the now-named CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, where she has been ever since.
Nearly 50 years into her career, she is still going strong, working four to five 12-hour overnight shifts a week at the hospital. She said her team and the patients she helps take care of keep her coming back day after day.
“I have always worked in ICU, and am not training for anything other than what I currently do, as I have always loved the job I have and the people I work with,” she said.
COVID-19 has changed the way many people live their lives, but Mauer said things haven’t been too much different for her other than working extra hours, an increased need for personal protective equipment and segregating positive virus cases from the other ICU non-affected patients. She said the Mercy ICU hasn’t seen many COVID-19 patients, so they should be able to handily take on the challenge if a spike in cases were to occur in the fall and beyond.
Mauer said she is in favor of the economy reopening, gradually, but warns that people still need to wear masks, practice social distancing and practice thorough hand washing and sanitizing. She said that the message around the hospital is that the virus will be around for quite some time.
“(The doctors) keep saying ‘You’re gonna have to learn to live with it,’” she said. “We’re going to be wearing masks for a long, long time.”
Her home life is just as busy, if not busier, as she has six kids and 15 grandchildren, aging from 6 to 28. She said many of her grandkids are athletes, so she spends lots of time attending their sporting events.
Mauer loves traveling with her husband, but said she doesn’t plan on flying anytime soon. She also enjoys taking walks, reading and working in her yard.
She will celebrate her 53rd anniversary with her her husband in August and the 50th anniversary of her nursing career in February. Phyllis Mauer has a deep love for her family, staff and patients, and she wants all of them to be safe during the age of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.