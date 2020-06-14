Dr. Maureen Boyle has been an OB-GYN physician for the last 19 years. She has spent the last four years in practice at Methodist Physicians Clinic Women’s Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“I love working at Jennie. The care is second to none. My nurses and colleagues are smart, kind, dedicated, and care for patients like they are family,” Boyle said. “We have the personal connections of a small hospital, but as part of the Methodist Health System, we have access to all of the bells and whistles associated with a large hospital.”
Boyle believes that good health, be it physical or mental, impacts every single component of our lives.
“My favorite part of my job is when a dad cries at the birth of his baby. Every mother remembers her baby’s birth story. I do my best to make that as uplifting of an experience as possible,” said Dr. Boyle. “Our new medical office and birthing center will knock your socks off! We are excited about the commitment Methodist has made to our Jennie Edmundson campus.”
In her free time, Boyle enjoys riding her bike, hiking and spending time with her family. She has been married over 30 years and has two daughters in college. She also has three cats making life a bit of a wild ride.
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.