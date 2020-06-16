Britny Donahue has worked at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 12 years.
Donahue began her career as a certified nursing assistant and has been a nurse for the last nine years. Eight of those years have been spent as a nurse in the birthing center. Recently, Britny was able to experience the birthing center from a patient perspective when she gave birth to her son, Bodhi.
“The choice to have my baby at Jennie was a no-brainer. I know all of the nurses, providers and staff very well and was very comfortable with everyone. I had a high-risk pregnancy and a complicated delivery, but I trusted them wholeheartedly and could not have been happier with my experience and care,” Britny said.
When Britny is not busy working, she enjoys spending time with her boyfriend Ryan and their newest addition.
Britny added, “I love taking naps! They are much needed with a newborn around. I am also an avid reader and have a full room of books at home.”
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
