Dr. Emily Lange has been an OB-GYN physician for eight years. She is currently in her fifth year at Methodist Physicians Clinic Women’s Services, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Lange and her husband, Arnie, have been married for eight years and have four children — Anthony (6), Lucia (5), Isaac (3) and Claudia (1).
In her free time, Dr. Lange enjoys spending time outdoors with her children, meeting with her book club and participating in a women’s Bible study fellowship group.
Lange also belongs to Global Partners in Hope — a nonprofit organization that aims to address the tangible needs of people in communities across the globe by providing health care, clean water, sustainable energy, leadership courses and many other services.
As a physician, Lange feels very privileged that coming to work each day allows her to provide quality services to her patients.
“Sometimes you see great outcomes in a finite time span such handing a healthy baby to a healthy mom, other times it is more subtle and long term such as providing education during a well woman exam about vaccines and helping individuals navigate their own healthcare goals,” Lange said. “I approach medicine as a partnership between me and my patients, their success is my reward.
“Our Women’s Center provides full spectrum gynecologic and obstetrical care. I enjoy working with women at all stages of their lives.
“Much of clinic time is spent providing preventative care and education to address specific questions women have. This allows a relationship with patients to develop that is very rewarding as
“I walk through many life changing events with them.”
Lange continued: “I love delivering babies and seeing families grow. I love the community at Jennie Edmundson. I have the best co-workers in clinic and the best nurses in the hospital.
“I have delivered 3 of my children at Jennie and have been very impressed with the care from a patient standpoint as well.
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home.”
Stay up to date on Jennie Edmundson’s women’s services renovation projects by going online to www.jehfoundation.org.
