Katie Kyker spent years looking for the right doctor.
When she first visited Methodist Physicians Clinic and met Dr. Lori Platt, she knew she was in the right spot.
“Dr. Platt is the reason I felt comfortable starting a family,” said Katie. “When I struggled getting pregnant, Dr. Platt was with me every step of the way. She encouraged me, acknowledged my fears, and supported me throughout the entire process. She really has a way of making you feel like you are her only patient.”
Toward the end of her pregnancy, Katie began experiencing complications and had to visit the clinic and the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital birthing center several times a week.
“The entire team at Jennie was amazing. The physicians and nurses spent hours monitoring me and helping me navigate through all of the obstacles that came up. They always checked in on me after my appointments and gave me the reassurance that I needed.”
In December, Katie and her husband Andrew welcomed twin boys — Will and Trey.
Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Methodist Physicians Clinic are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
