Dr. Tana Perry has been an OB/GYN physician at Methodist Physicians Clinic Women’s Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since September of 2019.
Perry was inspired by her parents to become a physician.
“My parents were always involved in community service and passed those values along to me. I think working in health care is a natural extension of that. When people are feeling well, it makes the community as a whole even stronger,” Perry said. “I love being an OB/GYN at Methodist Jennie! Seeing the look in parents’ eyes the moment their baby is born is incredible every time. I also enjoy providing gynecological care and surgeries for women in every decade of life. The strength of women never ceases to amaze me.”
In her free time, Perry enjoys spending time with extended family, biking on the Wabash Trail, playing board games with her husband James, and curling up on her front porch with a good book!
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.