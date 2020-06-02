Tylar Brammer is hoping her furry friend George the cat will find his forever home soon.
Brammer, 19, is a native of Malvern and still lives there today. She is a graduate of Glenwood High School, where she received her diploma in 2018. Brammer has a passion for animals, having grown up with several cats and dogs her entire life. She worked for a dog day care for a year before recently taking a job at Midlands Humane Society in December.
Six months into the job, Brammer said she’s having the time of her life working at the shelter.
“It’s been so awesome here,” she said. “I love it here. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. I love meeting all of these new animals and working with these awesome people.”
George the cat is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair available for adoption at Midlands. He came to the shelter as a stray on May 22, but he’s quickly become a staff favorite. Judging by his battle-scarred face, he was a tomcat while living on the streets. But you wouldn’t know that by how he acts. Yesterday afternoon he was quick to give any human around him as many legs rubs and head butts as they could handle. He loves to cuddle and be petted. Potential adopters should note that he is FIV positive, meaning he is an immunocompromised cat.
Shelter staff said it is most commonly spread through “deep, vicious bite wounds typically inflicted by intact toms fighting on the streets over food, females or territory.” They said that owners just need to be aware that if they become ill they may need to be treated earlier and longer than other cats, but many of them live a normal, long life.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
