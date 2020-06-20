Jaurel Grote and her husband have been married for nine years.
In February, they welcomed a beautiful baby boy.
“My experience at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital was a 10/10. I had a pretty difficult labor and delivery that ended in a C-section, but I can tell you that every one of those nurses were there for me the entire time — cheering me on, helping me through the difficult times, genuinely caring for me and giving me whatever I needed,” Jaurel said. “Each doctor and nurse made me feel like I was the only patient at the hospital and like I was their priority.
“By the end of my semi-long stay, I felt like I was saying goodbye to friends because that’s how much they cared.”
In her free time, Jaurel enjoys introducing her son to life on the farm and spending time with the animals (two dogs, a llama, alpaca, pygmy goats and miniature donkeys), gardening, and taking her ATV out for a drive in the country.
She also enjoys days at the lake and fishing with her husband.
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa – meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.