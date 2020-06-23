Elizabeth Cooper is no stranger to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Cooper has been a nurse in the hospital’s birthing center for four years. Prior to her time as a nurse, Elizabeth spent time as a Certified Nursing Assistant and teen volunteer.
“My favorite part of working at Jennie is helping new moms through their labor. It’s such a vulnerable time, and it’s an honor to be part of a woman’s birth story,” she said. “I also had both of my children here, and I cannot say enough good things about the care we received. The nurses and providers go above and beyond the call of duty to provide the best and safest birth experience possible.”
When Elizabeth isn’t busy working, she enjoys spending time outside with her son Leo, 3, and daughter Charlie, 1, participating in Crossfit and reading.
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
