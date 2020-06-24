Dr. Erik Schulte has been an OB/GYN physician for 15 years and has spent the last year in practice at Methodist Physicians Clinic Women’s Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“As an OB/GYN, I enjoy providing care for women over their entire life and addressing their healthcare needs as they change with them. With the amazing staff at Jennie, it is very easy to provide outstanding care for our patients,” Schulte said. “We all work together as a team to achieve the goals of each patient.”
Schulte enjoys working in health care because he is able to help others through prevention as well as treatment.
“Being there for patients when they need you the most — like during the birth of a child — is important to me. It is such a pleasure and privilege to be the person that people trust to provide this care.”
Schulte and his wife Patty have been married for 15 years and have 13 year old triplets — Beckham, Trey and London. In his free time, Schulte enjoys spending time with his family, watching his children play soccer, running, and spending time outdoors.
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
