Dr. Norman Ferrer is an OB/GYN at Methodist Physicians Clinic Women’s Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Ferrer is fluent in English and Spanish and is passionate about serving those who often run into language barriers when trying to access health care.
“I like to help people. Bringing life into the world is very gratifying,” Ferrer said. “Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has given me the opportunity to practice medicine safely, with care and compassion.”
Ferrer believes in the importance of excellent bedside manner and listening to the needs of his patients.
Ferrer is married and has two adult sons who also work in the medical field. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors, camping, and wood working.
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
