Laena Sonntag is a busy mom of two!
She and her husband Austin stay busy with their two boys, ages 2 ½ years and 2 months. In their free time, Laena and her family enjoy playing at the park and going to the zoo. Laena also enjoys golfing.
When Laena and her husband decided to expand their family, they researched several doctors and decided Dr. Norman Ferrer was the best fit for them.
“Dr. Ferrer and the entire staff at Jennie Edmundson exceeded our expectations,” Laena said. “We have now delivered two children at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and couldn’t imagine going anywhere else. The doctors, nurses, and the entire staff make you feel welcome, cared about and at home during your stay.
“The nurses are exceptional at explaining every step of the way and making you feel as comfortable as possible during the labor process. We would highly recommend Jennie Edmundson to all of our family and friends and we wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”
We are excited to be expanding the scope of women’s services to Council Bluffs and western Iowa — meeting your health care needs closer to home. Stay up to date on our women’s services renovation projects by visiting www.jehfoundation.org.
