The Faceless Business Man who lives at the Omni Center in Council Bluffs is a familiar site for Daily Nonpareil employees — he’s right outside our door.
The sculpture is the work of artist Katharine Sires and is part of the J. Doe Project II project of Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2002. J. Doe sculptures can be found throughout the metro area, with a plethora among the halls of the Omni Centre, as well at various locations in Omaha.
The Daily Nonpareil is nearing a year at the Omni Centre, the revitalized business park once home to the Midlands Mall.
I remember coming to the mall while growing up and having a lot of fun in the sunken areas with stairs. I don’t recall if there was anything else to the stairs — a play area or the like — it was just my sister and I, having fun on a set of stairs. Ah, the fun and freedom of youth.
The Omni Centre Business Park is home to more than 100 tenants that provide a variety of vital services, including: Davita Dialysis Center, Centro Latino, Vocational Rehab Services, West Central Community Action, the Women, Infant and Children office, the Public Defender’s office, Council Bluffs Community School District and many others.
— Mike Brownlee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.