Madison Ruff beat the heat with a sweet treat Tuesday afternoon.
Ruff, 6, is the daughter of Ryan and Amanda Ruff of Council Bluffs, who adopted her as an infant. They brought her home from Washington state shortly after she was born. She has two older siblings, Alexis and Jim, who both attend Lewis Central High School. Jim will be a senior next fall and Alexis will be a sophomore.
Ruff is in the L.C. school system, herself, having just finished kindergarten at Kreft Primary School. Although she didn’t get to experience a true full year of school, she said she really enjoyed the time she spent there before schools closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she liked meeting new friends, playing outside and learning how to write better.
Ruff and her parents made the most out of the hot afternoon Tuesday, making an ice cream stop at Christy Creme. She enjoyed a dish of chocolate soft serve topped with sprinkles. She said she takes her time when eating ice cream, making sure to savor every bite. Ruff is ready for summer, and she’s hoping pools will open at some point, noting that she is an avid swimmer.
Outside of that, she said she also enjoys playing on her swing set at home, riding her bike and going horseback riding. She also loves playing with her older siblings, who she said take good care of her. Ruff is ready for a fun summer, but she hopes it cools down for a little bit.
