Dave Wise is the Council Bluffs market president at TS Bank, a community bank with seven locations in southwest Iowa.
Since moving to Council Bluffs in 2004, Wise has served on numerous boards and community organizations and currently is a member of the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, Children’s Square, the Iowa West Foundation Placemaking Advisory Committee, and the Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library. In his free time he enjoys volunteering in the community, the arts, coaching youth sports, exercising, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
His professional career spans over 20 years in the financial services industry with focus on credit analysis, treasury management, relationship management, commercial and business banking, along with equipment and real estate financing. Dave earned his undergraduate degree and MBA from Creighton University.
Most recently, he was involved in helping to lead TS Bank’s role assisting businesses with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
TS Bank said it has processed more than 220 SBA PPP loans totaling $16 million and protecting 1,885 paychecks, trying to help small businesses through this unprecedented time.
“We believe that a community is only as strong as its small businesses, and we are here to support them during this unprecedented time,” Wise said.
