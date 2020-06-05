Terri Lenihan is a new face at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, but she’s been a part of the Council Bluffs dental community for more than 20 years.
Lenihan is a native of Ohio, growing up between Cleveland and Akron. She graduated from Nordonia High School in 1977 and moved to Omaha a couple of years later. She worked as a dental assistant while living across the river and moved to Council Bluffs in 1986, and she’s been here ever since.
Lenihan is the new office manager at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 2612 W. Broadway, where she’s been for the past six months. She put in 24 years at Omni Dental Centre before making the move.
She started her career as a dental assistant but was later certified as a dental practice administrator in 1999. In 2017, the American Association of Dental Office Management named her the Practice Administrator of the Year, so it seems like she knows what she’s doing.
Her job is to manage accounts, cases and insurance to keep an even flow for both the patients and staff. Although she’s at a new location, she said it was a seamless transition and she’s enjoyed forming relationships with new staff members and patients.
Like with several practices across the nation, she said it was a little hectic when the COVID-19 pandemic started, but things have been going smoothly ever since reopening May 18.
“It’s been great,” she said. “It was a little challenging (when the pandemic started), but the team is great to work with. The doctors are great, and everyone else, too.”
Lenihan said she got into the health care field because she is driven to help others. She’s worked on both sides of the office in the dental world, and she finds joy in making sure the patients she works with are well taken care of.
“I just love helping the patients and I love helping make their visit as easy as possible,” she said.
Outside of work, Lenihan enjoys spending time with her husband, Jerry, her two sons, Mike and Craig, and their two grandsons.
