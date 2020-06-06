The Face of the Day is a familiar one in this space.
Apollo the pug was featured a few years ago in the Nonpareil. He’s older — we’re matching gray hair for gray hair — and a lot slower than he once was thanks to a back condition that have left his back legs spaghetti-like appendages — but he’s still the same Apollo, ornery and stubborn. A hellion at times.
And he’s still a dog with what I call an “earnest” love. Apollo loves with every piece of his 9-year-old heart, always wanting to be at our sides. His sister can be independent, off on her own. But not Apollo, who for good and for bad is always in the mix.
That love, combined with his smarts, has led to this recently — unable to take the stairs, he’ll wimper at the bottom if my wife and I are both upstairs. He knows he loves us but he knows he needs a little help.
His favorite spots are his bed underneath the TV, where he’ll dream away the days while I work at home, and curled up in a “leg nook” with his parents.
The moments with Apollo, and all our pets, are one’s I cherish. It has to number in the thousands the times I’ve pointed out one just sitting there, doing nothing, to my wife.
“Hey look at Apollo! He’s doing nothing,” I say, pointing out a dog laying on the couch or sitting on the floor, an unventful act that I find to be absolutely perfect. It must be noticed.
We have two pugs and their personality could light up a room. Despite Apollo’s limitations his disposition hasn’t changed, flashing that pug smile all day.
Can’t do something, get somewhere? “Well I’ll just sit here and chill a moment. I just want to be where the action is.”
We’re just here hanging out on the Face of the Day, talking about Apollo, and I’m afraid I don’t know what else to say. I love my buddy and watching him grow old is hard. But he’s teaching me — and my fear of aging and death — something about rolling with it and enjoying life no matter what station in life you find yourself in.
— Mike Brownlee
