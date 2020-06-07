Al Kirkpatrick is a farmers market mainstay in the region and he’s looking forward to serving customers produce and other homemade goods this season.
Kirkpatrick, owner of Birdsley Road Farm in Council Bluffs, kicked the season off during the first session of the weekly farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center yesterday morning. Although it’s early in the season, he was still busy handing off vegetables and starter plants, flowers and homemade jams and honey to customers. He said when the season really gets going he will have tomatoes, cantaloupe, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and onions to sell. Outside of produce, Kirkpatrick also sells homemade jam, honey and bread.
Kirkpatrick said he’s been a part of the area farmers market scene for about 10 years. Earlier this season he thought about retiring, but a peaceful moment in his garden inspired him to keep going. He turns 73 on Friday, and he said he hopes he can keep doing his thing until he’s at least 80. He said it’s been a joy getting to know customers from all over and supplying them with fresh, local products.
Kirkpatrick can be found Saturdays outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Farmers Market Council Bluffs kicks off its season this Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. outside Bayliss Park, where Kirkpatrick will also be. Those across the river in Omaha can also find him at the Aksarben — Baxter Farmers Market in the Baxter Arena parking lot, which opens today and runs every Sunday through mid-October.
If you’re out and about at the various markets this week, be sure to wish him a happy birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.