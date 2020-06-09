In Pottawattamie County, the bronze eagle is a symbol used to honor military service, and there are several monuments dedicated to present and past military members spread across the county.
The Eagles of Honor project started in the county in 2007, and it was created to provide monuments celebrating the service of former and current military servicemen and women.
The typical Eagles of Honor sites are constructed with plazas surrounding a base adorned with a bronze eagle sculpture. Engraved bricks or plaques include names of honored military personnel are also part of the designs.
According to the project’s website, there are Eagles of Honor monuments in Council Bluffs, Neola, Minden, Crescent, Underwood, Carson, Carter Lake, Treynor, Hancock, Oakland, Macedonia, McClelland, Walnut and Avoca. The Council Bluffs monument was installed outside the RailsWest Museum in 2015, the last site to be completed in the county. Each site has the same premise but has a unique design and nickname. The bronze eagles, crafted by Russ and Penny Christensen of Neola, are also unique in design.
The plaza at the Council Bluffs eagle monument site includes more than 600 bricks meant to share the names and service years of area military personnel. Many generations of servicemen and women are represented at the site. The money raised from the brick engraving helped fund the project, organizers said. The final bricks were installed in 2017, thanks to committee co-chairs Roger Frieze and Paul Rolfe. The project was supported and was helped started by the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors. New U.S., Iowa and POW-MIA flags were presented to the site by WoodmenLife representatives in 2018.
More information about the project, the separate sites and more is available at eaglesofhonorproject.com.
