March 15 Face of the Day: Abrianna Brownlee

Abrianna Brownlee is a Plattsmouth, Nebraska native who’s lived in Council Bluffs for more than 10 years. The 34-year-old is quick with a smile and the offer of a helping hand to family, friends, co-workers and strangers alike.
Brownlee is a senior underwriter for worker’s compensation at Markel, an insurance carrier in downtown Omaha. She recently went through the certification process to be a MixxedFit exercise class instructor.
She might not be Catholic, but during the Lenten season Brownlee enjoys attending local fish fries and the St. Peter’s Church shrimp boils with family, friends and her husband — me.
One of Brownlee’s near-term goals is to fill out her U.S. National Parks passport, as she enjoys hiking and taking in the grandeur of nature. Recent trips include Rocky Mountain National Park and Grand Canyon National Park, with more on the horizon.
It’s Q&A time:
What do you like to do in your free time?
Brownlee: In the summer, I like to kayak, go to the beach, ride my bike, garden, play softball and volleyball and go camping. In the fall, I like to take in a nighttime fire in the backyard and watch college football. In the winter, I like to go to the movies and hang with our puppies and attend beer festivals.
Favorite movie?
Brownlee: Steel Magnolias — such a great movie about the power, strength and friendship of women when we are at our best and worst. And who doesn’t love a good 80’s flick?
What’s playing on your Pandora right now?
Brownlee: The Revivalists Radio.
Current TV show binge?
Brownlee: After a too-long hiatus, finishing the final two seasons of “The Americans.”
What’s something people might be surprised about?
Brownlee: I don’t like the movie “Top Gun.” But I have a special place in my heart for Tom Cruise.
Favorite food?
Brownlee: Gooey cinnamon rolls, my guilty pleasure.
Recent thing you’ve done that you’re proud of?
Brownlee: Through work, I spearheaded the collection of items of need and monetary donations for the Micah House Homeless Shelter, an organization that is doing great things for people in need in our community. Markel does a 3-1 monetary match, which boosted our efforts for the organization.
Favorite Council Bluffs restaurant?
Brownlee: 712. Great food and the best whiskey pour in town.
Favorite sports teams?
Brownlee: The Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs and Council Bluffs Diablos.
Thoughts on coronavirus?
Brownlee (while watching “Outbreak” on Netflix): It’s unprecedented. It feels surreal, like we’re in a dream and we haven’t woken up. Everybody should be aware of their personal health and the impact it can have on the people around them. We all need to be responsible in our actions and interactions with others.
What do you like about Council Bluffs?
Brownlee: I love the sense of community that Council Bluffs shares. I’m not originally from Council Bluffs, but I have grown to love it. It’s home. From The 712 Initiative and other organization’s efforts to foster community, to the passion that surrounds local government, to the pride that people have in moving the city forward, I think we have a lot of great efforts going on right now.
