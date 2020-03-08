Raise your paw if you want to help Midlands Humane Society by fostering some kittens during the spring and summer months.
Kori Nelson, director of marketing development at Midlands, said fostering cats is a huge help for the shelter. During the spring and summer months, Midlands gets to full capacity easily with countless litters finding their way into the shelter. Fostering helps the shelter by easing up space, and it helps the kittens become socialized and grow up in a home-like setting. Those considering fostering can fill out an application at the shelter. Food, litter and litter boxes, towels, blankets and toys are provided by Midlands, which helps foster families out financially. Contact Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrell at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information.
In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, the Midlands Humane Society Gala (formally known as The Derby) at the Mid-America Center. This year’s event will take place on May 8 and will feature dinner, live and silent auctions, an animal fashion show and more. Table sponsorship opportunities from $250 to $10,000 are currently available, and interested parties should contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or register online at the Midlands site. General admission tickets are $55.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
