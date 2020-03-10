While Brody Pellett looks ahead in life, he is also enjoying the here and now.
Brody, 11, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and is currently a fifth-grader at St. Albert Elementary School. He’s been at the school for much of his life, having started attending St. Albert since Pre-K. As the end of the school year draws closer, Brody looked back at his time in elementary school as his middle school years are just around the corner.
Like many students his age, taking the next step in life can be both exciting and nerve-racking.
“I don’t really know yet,” he said. “It’s going to be different.”
Brody said he will be excited to have multiple teachers across different classrooms in middle school, which will give him a little more variety on a day-to-day basis. He also said he is interested in helping shape his curriculum personally by being able to choose elective classes and take part in afternoon exploratory sessions across different subjects.
He is also an all-seasons athlete, playing basketball, baseball and soccer and competing on the swim team. He said he is eager to compete on a higher level and he plans on doing the same when he gets to high school. Unlike Monday, the weekend weather was pretty nice despite the wind. Brody said he loves spending time outdoors, whether it be at home, at a friend’s house or out on the field of play. He said he got lots of time in outside Saturday and Sunday.
His 9-year-old sister, St. Albert third-grader Piper, celebrated her birthday this weekend, and Brody said he enjoyed having family members over to commemorate her big day. He said his grandma is an expert cake maker and she always goes all out to give him, his sister and other family members treats to remember. He said she made Piper a cake shaped like a Kit Kat chocolate bar, and he has received taco- and hot dog-shaped cakes in years past.
Brody is ready for his future as a Falcon, but he’s also going to cherish the present as his elementary career comes to a close.
