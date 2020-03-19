Cagney the cat hasn’t been at Midlands Humane Society very long, but he’d rather spend his quarantine on someone’s lap rather than a shelter kennel.
Cagney is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. He was brought in as a stray on March 11 after being found on North 35th Street on the west end of town.
He is a curious little boy and definitely has playful kitten energy. His black coat is speckled with white hairs. He’s meant to explore, and he’s hoping to find his forever home soon so he can roam freely.
Cagney’s adoption fee is $120. In other shelter news, Midlands is temporarily limiting customers to appoinment-only visits as a number of city and county buildings are limiting access as a precaution amidst the spread of COVID-19. Pet owners will still be able to claim or surrender animals during this time, and Animal Control will still be available.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.